Despite decreased gas usage, greenhouse gas levels will reach new highs in 2020.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic driving a worldwide reduction in fuel emissions, levels of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere reached a record high in 2020, according to a report released Monday by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

In the most recent issue of its Greenhouse Gas Bulletin, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), a United Nations entity, revealed its findings. Carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide, the three major greenhouse gases, all grew over the year, with carbon dioxide rising by more than the 10-year average to 413.2 parts per million in 2020.

The research noted that while the epidemic caused a brief decrease in new emissions, this change had no discernible impact on the total amounts of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere or their present growth rates.

According to the WMO, global temperatures will continue to increase as long as emissions continue to grow.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) stated that because carbon dioxide has such a long life, the current temperature level will persist for several decades even if greenhouse gas emissions are rapidly reduced to net zero.

In a press statement regarding the new study, World Meteorological Organization Secretary-General Petteri Taalas noted, “The Greenhouse Gas Bulletin bears a clear, scientific message for climate change negotiators at COP26.”

“At the current rate of increase in greenhouse gas concentrations, we will witness a temperature increase well beyond the [2015’s] Paris Agreement targets of 1.5 to 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels by the end of this century,” Taalas warned. “We’ve gone off the rails.” The report was released ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference, commonly known as the Conference of the Parties or COP26 (because to the fact that it is the 26th such gathering), which runs from October 31 to November 12. The purpose of this international climate gathering in Glasgow, Scotland, is to see what, if any, progress has been made toward reducing emissions globally.

The conference will feature a speech by Vice President Joe Biden. The president is also attempting to save the Clean Electricity Performance Program, which is included in the budget reconciliation measure that was recently passed by the House Budget Committee. The strategy was designed in an effort to reduce emissions in the United States by nearly half from 2005 levels by paying utility companies who make the changeover. This is a condensed version of the information.