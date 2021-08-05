Despite Danny Ings’ transfer clause, Liverpool might still get a good deal for Luis Alberto.

Danny Ings’ departure to Aston Villa this week may have come as a surprise, but Liverpool clearly anticipated the financial benefits.

Following a season on loan at St. Mary’s, the England international joined Southampton for £20 million in the summer of 2019, with Michael Edwards including a 20% sell-on clause in the contract.

Liverpool knew they were going to profit as soon as the striker made it known to the Saints that he wanted to depart after turning down an offer to become the club’s highest-paid player in club history earlier this summer.

Aston Villa have not hung around to reinforce their ranks ahead of Jack Grealish’s impending £100 million move to Manchester City.

After completing a £38 million deal to get Emiliano Buendia from Norwich City in June, Villa announced the £30 million signing of Leon Bailey from Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday morning before stunning the Premier League by confirming Ings’ arrival that evening.

After signing for £30 million, there was some misunderstanding when initial reports suggested Liverpool would earn around £6 million. It turned out, however, that the Reds’ 20% sell-on clause only applied to whatever profit Southampton made on their own deal to buy the striker.

As a result of the Saints’ extra £10 million, Liverpool are expecting to collect around £2 million as part of the agreement that brought Ings to the club in the first place.

Michael Edwards is no stranger to putting sell-on provisions in Reds transfer agreements, having done so with Liam Millar, Kamil Grabara, Marko Grujic, Taiwo Awoniyi, and Harry Wilson this summer.

And, according to club insiders, such conditions only apply to any profit made by buying sides when selling on their former Liverpool players.

This is also true for all other former Reds who had sell-on provisions in their contracts when they left Anfield.

As a result, Liverpool’s chances of receiving a windfall on any such players are highly dependent on their worth continuing to rise after leaving the club.

