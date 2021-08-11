Despite Cuomo’s resignation, New York lawmakers are calling for the impeachment investigation to continue.

Andrew Cuomo may have announced his resignation as governor of New York yesterday, but that hasn’t stopped state lawmakers from taking steps to ensure the 63-year-old Democrat never runs for office again.

At the very least, lawmakers declared that the impeachment probe will be extended until August 24, Cuomo’s last day in office. According to the New York Daily News, New York Assemblyman Thomas Abinanti, a member of the judiciary committee, the body will continue its probe at least until Cuomo leaves office.

Chairman of the New York State Republican Committee Nick Langworthy tweeted a statement signed by the committee’s Republican members urging the impeachment investigation to continue, emphasizing the importance of justice for both alleged sexual harassment victims and those affected by Cuomo’s decision to allow COVID-19-positive patients into nursing homes.

According to the statement, “the people of the state of New York deserve a complete, public disclosure of the material found throughout our search for the truth.” “On behalf of his victims, especially the 15,000 innocent lives wasted in nursing homes, we aim to bring Gov. Andrew Cuomo accountable.”

Cuomo’s resignation address focused mostly on Attorney General Letitia James’ report on his alleged harassment of 11 women, but the subject of his accused mishandling of a state nursing home and subsequent alleged hiding of connected data is also a component of the impeachment investigation.

Cuomo would be forbidden from running for office in New York if he were impeached. The decision would also deprive him of a $50,000-a-year pension that past governors are entitled to, according to the Empire Center, an Albany, New York-based think tank.

New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, an upstate native, will take office on August 24, making history as the state’s first female governor. Hochul has termed Cuomo’s behavior “repulsive and unlawful” in a public statement, adding that she believes the women named in James’ investigation. Cuomo has stated that “no one is above the law” in her situation, but it is unknown where she stands on post-resignation impeachment at this time.

Cuomo highlighted his innocence in his resignation speech, stating he was stepping down to let state politics to run more effectively.

