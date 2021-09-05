Despite criticism, Phil Murphy defends the October deadline for teachers to be vaxxed in an op-ed.

Governor Phil Murphy of New Jersey stayed firm in his decision to require teachers to be COVID-vaccinated by October 18.

Murphy defended his position in response to a Star-Ledger op-ed that attacked his choice to wait until next month to require school workers to show confirmation of COVID vaccination or be tested for the virus.

“The problem is that he doesn’t require school staff to show proof of vaccination or submit to any testing until October 18 – more than a month after school starts – allowing unvaccinated teachers to roam the halls until then, and even after that, offering them a testing option,” according to the editorial.

When asked about using all means to protect workers and children against the highly transmissible Delta form during a CBS News Face the Nation interview on Sunday, Murphy answered, “Well, I would just react to say that we are.” Period.”

“Everyone will be masked in our school buildings. Students, teachers, and staff are all involved. There are no exceptions. “Educators are already at a very high level of vaccination as we sit here today,” he said. “We believe that period is reasonable, and they will be forced to have a vaccination, and if they do not, they will be subjected to several weekly tests.”

He aims to return students to school in person, saying that these efforts will help create a “secure environment.”

The Democratic governor declared in August that public employees working in hospitals, correctional facilities, and assisted living facilities must be vaccinated against COVID or undergo regular testing.

By Tuesday, state facilities should be in compliance with the rule, with plans to conduct regular COVID testing for unvaccinated employees.

“While meeting our statewide vaccination goal has reduced the impact of the Delta variant in New Jersey so far, some of our most vulnerable populations remain at risk of serious illness or death from COVID-19, primarily as a result of exposure to unvaccinated individuals,” Murphy said in an August statement.

“We’re taking this step today because vaccines have been shown time and time again to save lives and provide a path out of this pandemic. Individuals in health-care settings should have faith in their caregivers, and this approach will assist ensure peace of mind for individuals in higher-risk situations,” says the report. This is a condensed version of the information.