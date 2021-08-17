Despite concerns that it would become a “noisy bar,” the venue receives an alcohol license.

Despite fears that it may turn into a rowdy bar, a new restaurant is due to open in Wirral.

Wirral Council’s Licensing Panel approved No Name Bar, based at 222 Liscard Road in Wallasey, an alcohol license today, with intentions to serve Vietnamese food.

Despite the fact that it was unclear if the premises will be used as a bar or a restaurant, permission was given.

No Name Bar’s manager, Hannah Le, told the panel that she intends to launch the restaurant as a “family environment” where patrons may consume alcohol with their meals.

When questioned by Margaret O’Donnell, Wirral Council’s Licensing Manager, Ms Le replied that anyone may come in and consume beer or coffee without having to eat anything, and that this would not be a problem.

But, according to Ms O’Donnell, that would suggest the establishment was operating as a bar rather than a restaurant, which it did not have license to do.

Someone could be provided alcohol while waiting for a seat, but only if they had the intention of purchasing food, according to the Licensing Manager.

Local residents had written to the council opposing No Name Bar’s applications, concerned that a bar would be operating close to where they live, according to Ms O’Donnell.

Although no one spoke on behalf of the objectors during the meeting, noise and so-called “public nuisance” were among the issues raised with Wirral Council before to the meeting.

No Name Bar can accommodate up to 50 people inside and 40 outside, adding to these concerns.

The restaurant requested for a license to sell alcohol seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., with no requirement that the outdoor section close earlier.

Although Cllr Hodson reminded Ms Le that she had authorization to operate a restaurant where alcohol was offered with food rather than on its own, the Licensing Panel ultimately decided to grant No Name Bar an alcohol license.

If she wanted to turn it into a bar, she’d have to submit a new application to the council’s planning officers.

The Vietnamese restaurant’s hours have been shortened to 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 10.30 p.m. on Sundays.

