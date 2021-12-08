Despite concerns over Peng Shuai’s safety, the International Tennis Federation will not move China events.

Despite other organizations withdrawing tennis events from China due to safety concerns for tennis player Peng Shuai, the president of the International Tennis Federation stated that his group would not do so.

The ITF’s president, David Haggerty, told the BBC that the tennis organization will continue to organize junior and senior competitions in China because they don’t want to “punish a billion people” over Peng’s safety.

Peng, a three-time Olympian, vanished from public view after accusing former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault on social media. After it was uploaded, the post was promptly pulled from the site.

Peng appeared to be “doing OK” during a video conference with the International Olympic Committee to prove her well-being, according to the IOC. However, no physical evidence of the call has been revealed.

The ITF supports women’s rights, according to Haggerty, and “will continue to work behind the scenes directly to bring this to a settlement.”

Some groups have taken a strong position in response to Peng’s death. All competitions in China have been halted until the Women’s Tennis Association can assure her safety.

Other organizations are adopting less dramatic measures, attempting to strike a balance between sticking up for their athletes and not jeopardizing the 2022 Winter Olympics in China.

The federation will very definitely be forced to take a position on the Peng case, especially given its recent push to place athlete safety, well-being, and mental health at the forefront of its considerations. Haggerty has participated in discussions about those policies as a board member.

The announcement last week by the White House of a diplomatic boycott of the 2017 games to protest Chinese human rights abuses heightened tensions, and China threatened to respond with “strong countermeasures.”

Haggerty’s work at the ITF led to roles in the International Olympic Committee and the United States Olympic Committee. He is the president of the International Tennis Federation (ITF), which supervises global tennis and organizes the Davis Cup and Olympic tennis tournaments. Some in the international sports community were watching to see if the ITF would follow the Women’s Tennis Association’s lead.

