Despite concerns about underage drinking, a new Brighton business has been granted a 14-hour liquor license.

The plans put forth by Go Local Extra on Seabank Road in the Wirral beach town were approved at today’s meeting of Wirral Council’s Licensing Panel.

This means that the business can sell alcohol from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day, despite the fact that it had originally requested to sell alcohol from 7 a.m. before lowering its expectations.

46 local citizens signed a statement against the plans, while three more wrote to the panel opposing the alcohol license.

The letters addressed issues such as anti-social behavior, noise disturbance, parking issues, rubbish, and underage drinking, according to Margaret O’Donnell, Wirral Council’s Licensing Manager.

Conservative councillor David Burgess-Joyce wondered if the business will offer high-volume alcohol, which is linked to anti-social behavior.

The applicant, Jaswinder Singh, indicated that while he used to own a shop in the West Midlands where he sold 9 percent beers, he would not be selling beer and cider at any volume above 5 percent in the New Brighton store.

Several panelists, notably Tory councillor Alison Wright, questioned how the business would deal with underage drinking.

Mr Singh’s wife, Kirandeep Kaur, claimed the couple has dealt with such issues before and that they would always document anyone they refused to serve.

She went on to say that there are cameras that will detect people waiting outside for an older person to buy them drink, and that she and Mr Singh would look around the area to see if there were any minors around who might be having alcohol purchased for them.

Ms Kaur went on to say that the couple has children who will grow up in the area, and she wants them to attend to a decent school and grow up in a good neighborhood, and she does not want them to drink under the influence.

Mr Singh wants to sell alcohol starting at 8 a.m., according to Chris Johnson, who represents the applicant.

Mr Singh wants to sell alcohol starting at 8 a.m., according to Chris Johnson, who represents the applicant.

Mr Singh was willing to wait an hour and not sell alcohol at 7 a.m.