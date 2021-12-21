Despite concerns about the ‘uninspiring’ architecture, a new city center hotel has been approved.

Another big development in the Ropewalks region will be the construction of a new hotel with about 200 rooms in central Liverpool.

The new construction, which will be located on Duke Street and back into Parr Street at the edge of Wolstenholme Square, will be comprised of three different buildings that will include 189 hotel rooms, a gym, co-working space, and commercial space.

The hotel will be erected on top of a surface parking lot and the former LMA Building site, which spans Duke Streets 77-83, 85-89, and 4-8 Parr Streets.

Plans to destroy and redevelop the historic Parr Street Studios have been approved.

The old LMA building, which adjoins the grade II listed Union News Room, was built in the 1950s.

The LMA buildings, on the other hand, are not on the National Register of Historic Places and will be removed to make room for the new hotel.

The hotel would be between six and seven floors tall, with commercial space that may be used for a restaurant, small retail store, medical facility, or offices.

The design was approved by Liverpool City Council’s planning committee by a vote of five to three, despite objections raised by councillors and a local business.

Colin Williams, agent for developers Illiad, who have completed several buildings in the area, stated before today’s planning committee that unresolved objections regarding the scale of the building had been addressed and that it will be reduced to a maximum of seven floors.

He went on to say that the plan “respects and reflects” the Duke Street conservation area, where the hotel will be built, adding that it will provide “substantial economic and regeneration benefits.”

However, Clockworks, a firm on Wolstenholme Square adjacent to the construction, protested to the proposals, citing its scale and bulk, as well as the possible impact on its own operations.

The hotel would not be the first multi-story structure in the vicinity, according to a council planning officer, with several of the surrounding buildings in Wolstenholme Square now towering over seven storeys as a result of recent improvements.

Cllr Billy Lake, a committee member, questioned the hotel’s design, saying it resembled a “big grey block.”

“Is this how we want our city to be?” he added.”

