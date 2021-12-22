Despite concerns about street drinking, shops are allowed to sell alcohol until 11 p.m.

A business in Liverpool has been handed a later license after selling alcohol two hours after it was allowed to.

Since 2007, Ali’s Newsagents, located at 88-90 Holt Road in Kensington, has been selling alcohol seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

However, the Licensing and Gambling Sub-Committee of Liverpool City Council heard today that it only has a license to serve alcohol until 9 p.m.

Between 2007 and 2014, the business had a license allowing it to sell alcohol until 11 p.m., according to Paul Douglas, who spoke on behalf of Mohammed Ali, the petitioner.

Mr Douglas went on to say that in 2014, Mr Ali was issued a license that only allowed him to sell alcohol until 9 p.m., implying that this was an administrative error on the council’s part.

He went on to say that Ali’s Newsagents has been open for 14 years with no problems or complaints from Merseyside Police, and that street drinkers and underage drinkers would not even try to buy alcohol because they would be turned away.

Labour councillor Christine Banks, who chaired the three-councillor panel tasked with deciding whether to accept the application, said the establishment could not blame anyone else for selling alcohol two hours past its license expiration date and had to accept responsibility.

Mr Ali acknowledged responsibility for ensuring he had the necessary license in place after making some complaints about the council failing to respond on phone calls he had made requesting the license be modified.

Cllr Liam Robinson, a Labour councillor who represents Kensington and Fairfield, said there was a problem with street drinkers in the area and that several residents were concerned about the impact of a later license, especially as single cans are sold at the shop.

In the end, the committee approved the proposal to extend the shop’s alcohol license, allowing it to serve alcohol until 11 p.m., citing a lack of adequate reasons to deny it, according to Cllr Banks.

She did say, however, that the shop’s decision to sell single cans and high-alcohol beer should be reconsidered.