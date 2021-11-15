Despite concerns about racial disparities in vaccinations for children, few places keep track of data.

Few states have disclosed statistics on immunizations by age group or race as the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has become available to a broader variety of youngsters, sparking concern among some that Black and Latino children will lag behind.

According to The Associated Press, public health departments have started community outreach activities, such as organizing events in schools and mailing messages in multiple languages, to provide education and reassurance about the COVID vaccine’s safety and effectiveness.

In addition to the minimal information provided by states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) does not provide any information.