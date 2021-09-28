Despite complaints, new residences near Alder Hey were authorized.

Despite opposition from nearby residents, major plans to reconstruct an area around Alder Hey Children’s Hospital have been authorized.

On Tuesday, Liverpool City Council’s planning committee approved two applications that will see the hospital expanded and neighboring residences, businesses, and other amenities developed.

The first phase of the project will involve the expansion of a clinical accommodation complex on the hospital grounds and the addition of new facilities.

The second will see the construction of a succession of office, commercial, and residential dwelling blocks on land near Springfield Gardens.

The new Springfield Gardens development will consist of four additional blocks that will house a variety of amenities such as residences, a gym, a creche, and senior flats.

The ideas “had been designed as a project with significant consultation” with the community, according to a spokesman for Step Places, the applicant, and had “evolved” with feedback from ward councillors.

According to him, the new development will contain a “public piazza” that will connect the hospital, park, and surrounding community.

At this morning’s meeting, a number of neighbors, including Stephen Guy of the West Derby Society, spoke out against the plans.

Mr Guy said the society was opposed to the development outside of the hospital grounds, claiming it would create “privacy difficulties” and put further strain on “an already overburdened road network.”

Ward councillor Harry Doyle also came out against the plans, claiming that the trust that oversees the hospital has already broken pledges to the community.

Parking is a severe issue in the region, according to Councillor Doyle, and it will get worse if the plans are approved.

Despite opposition from neighbors and ward councillors, the committee accepted both designs.

Despite efforts by councillor Steve Radford to halt the hospital’s expansion, fellow member Pat Moloney voted to reject the application as well.