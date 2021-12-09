Despite complaints about ‘absurd’ ambitions, a new map of Liverpool is getting closer.

Last night, ideas for a new map of Liverpool cleared a major obstacle inside the City Council, bringing them one step closer.

However, there was strong opposition to the move throughout the council chamber, with Labour submitting its own boundary ward proposal alongside the one agreed by the Commissioners and signed off by the City Council.

Liverpool Council has been ordered to radically redraw the city map as part of its development journey following a damning best value government inspection report earlier this year.

With the ratification of a “costly” improvement plan, the council begins its “recovery path.”

This includes significant alterations to existing ward boundaries, the creation of new ward areas, and a reduction in the number of elected councillors.

The number of councillors will be lowered from 90 to 85, with all-out elections held every four years.

Wards are currently represented by three members, but under the new Commissioner-led proposals, each ward will be represented by one person, with some of the larger wards being covered by two members.

There would be 75 single-member wards, with five bigger wards covered by two councillors.

Max Caller stated in his report to the City Council that these reforms will assist increase accountability for residents throughout the city.

The latest proposed boundary modifications, as well as the move to call out elections, will take effect in 2023.

The City Council boundary recommendations were adopted at Friday night’s full council meeting, but they were heavily criticized by opposition party members, with Labour filing its own separate submission to the Local Government Boundary Commission for England, which would approve the plans.

The ward plan in the Labour-led submission would be made up of seven three-member wards, 22 four-member wards, and 17 one-member wards, diverging from the traditional single-ward method.

Cllr Small remarked at the full council meeting that the Commissioners’ ideas were the “best contribution we can make as a council,” and that they were voted through.

However, he went on to say that the Labour-led approach “better fits” the proposed reforms’ statutory requirements and “delivers electoral equality.”

