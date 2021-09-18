Despite ‘Clowns’ Saying Event Was a Trap, J6 Rally Organizer Thanked Attendees for Showing Up.

Despite warnings from prominent right-wing personalities that the gathering was a government “trap,” the organizer of the “Justice for J6” demonstration to support January 6 Capitol rioters congratulated the few hundred attendees for coming out on Saturday.

Matt Braynard, the organizer of Saturday’s demonstration in D.C., addressed the roughly 500 people who attended, calling those who were dubious of the gathering “a bunch of clowns.”

“We appreciate the efforts of the @CapitolPolice, @DCPoliceDept, Park Police, and other security services in keeping our attendees safe today. And thank you to the 500 brave patriots who came out today despite a bunch of idiots and dilettantes trying to convince you it was a set-up,” Braynard tweeted on Saturday.

Several famous far-right Facebook groups and extremist platforms, including TheDonald and 4chan, advised demonstrators not to attend the gathering, claiming that it was a covert government conspiracy to conduct arrests and monitor protesters. On Thursday, even former President Donald Trump dubbed the gathering a “setup.”

In an interview with the Federalist, Trump remarked, “On Saturday, that’s a setup.” “They’ll remark, ‘Oh, it’s a lack of spirit,’ if people don’t show up.’ People will be harassed if they show up.”

The demonstration was held with tight security on Saturday afternoon, with law enforcement preparing for the event by erecting temporary barriers and increasing police presence. Police announced four arrests by the end of the afternoon, including one man with a knife and another who looked to have a firearm. According to NBC News, two more people were detained on felony warrants from Texas.

Before the protest, Braynard, a former Trump campaign staffer, told This website that the event would be “100%” peaceful to show support for Trump supporters who were jailed and charged during the January 6 uprising. Over 600 people have been arrested thus far. This is a condensed version of the information.