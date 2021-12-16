Despite claims that the flats proposal would ‘dramatically’ affect the neighborhood, it was approved.

Despite petitioners’ claims that it will “dramatically” affect the area, a new residential tower will be built.

The plan, which will see Sandiways at 46 Hoyle Road in Hoylake, Wirral, demolished and eight apartments built in its place, was approved by Wirral Council’s Planning Committee today.

However, Paul Nelson, who spoke in support of a petition signed by 68 residents opposing the plan, pointed out that there are now no flats or commercial buildings on Hoyle Road, where he has resided for 17 years.

He went on to say that the three-story structure would be excessively large and would “dramatically and irreversibly impair the neighborhood.”

According to a statement delivered on behalf of developer Blueoak Planning’s Jon Suckley, the design will have no negative impact on surrounding properties and will add to the area’s housing mix.

He also mentioned that there will be sixteen parking places for the eight units, as well as eight bicycle parking spaces.

Despite the fact that the area is dominated by two-story houses, Labour’s Steve Foulkes supported the plan, claiming that it has been designed to seem like a two-story house from the front and would not have a substantial negative impact on the region’s character.

Kathy Hodson, a Conservative councillor, approved the plan as well, saying she couldn’t think of a reason to oppose it that could be defended in court.

While her Tory colleague Cllr Andrew Gardner, who represents Hoylake, acknowledged local opposition to the scheme, he said that the developer had “ticked all of the boxes” and completed all of the requirements.

He went on to say that he couldn’t realistically reject the idea as it was.