Despite claims that loudness forced a tenant out, a restaurant receives an outside liquor license.

Despite strong opposition from some of its neighbors, a Wirral restaurant will be allowed to serve alcohol outside.

Andre’s on Banks Road in West Kirby currently offers alcohol between the hours of 11.30 a.m. and midnight, but only inside.

Following today’s hearing of Wirral Council’s Licensing Panel, the restaurant will be able to sell alcohol in its two outdoor areas after obtaining a license to sell alcohol for consumption off the premises.

The public has been urged not to approach a rapist who poses a high danger of sexual assault.

Customers must be cleared from both the backyard and front terraces by 9 p.m.

Two of the restaurant’s neighbors, as well as the landlord of the flats above it, attended today’s meeting to express their displeasure with the late-night noise.

Ruth Trout, who lives on Church Road in West Kirby, claimed she and her spouse Simon Trout have been disturbed by noise from outdoor eaters and drinkers until 11 p.m. or 11.30 p.m. since May.

“I’d like to point out that this location is meant to close at 9 p.m., but this hasn’t happened throughout the summer,” she continued.

“Every good evening, folks would sit out there until [late].”

Mr Trout made a similar argument, claiming that the majority of the noise issues from Andre’s began after the lockdown was loosened early this year.

He remembers calling Andre’s about 10.35 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, as someone was singing Delilah in one of the outside areas.

Despite Mr Trout’s request that the customer “pipe down,” he alleges that the restaurant called him within two minutes to tell him that if he complained again, his number would be shared to the police.

Mr Trout went on to say that noise difficulties like this persisted until the end of July.

Helen Gardner, the owner of the flats above Andre’s, was concerned about the noise’s influence on her tenants.

One of her tenants was a doctor who worked late shifts and had informed her that he was moving out owing to late-night noise problems.

At the meeting, Andre Tedesco, the company’s owner, was represented by Alisha Butler, a lawyer. She attempted to assuage the panel’s concerns about the restaurant’s future ambitions.

Andre’s, according to Ms Butler, was not like a Wetherspoons. “The summary has come to an end.”