Despite claims of liberal bias, Twitter’s algorithm amplified right-wing content.

Twitter’s timeline algorithm boosts right-leaning news content and tweets from right-wing leaders, according to the conclusions of an internal study revealed Thursday.

Rumman Chowdhury, Twitter’s head of software engineering, and Luca Belli, a staff machine learning researcher, analyzed the findings in a blog post. They explained that the study was originally done to see if Twitter’s recommendation algorithms boosted political information in any way.

Right-wing commentators, lawmakers, and social media users have long complained about social media firms’ liberal tilt, with many accusing them of putting in place algorithms that restrict their views. According to Twitter’s results, the opposite may be true on its platform.

The researcher studied millions of tweets from elected politicians in seven nations from April 1, 2020, to August 15, 2020: the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, and Spain. During the same time frame, the business combed through hundreds of millions of tweets containing links to articles shared by Twitter users.

Third-party sources were employed to identify politicians and news media along partisan lines in the study.

“When evaluated as a group, tweets posted by accounts on the political right receive higher algorithmic amplification than tweets posted by accounts on the political left in six out of seven countries—all save Germany,” Chowdhury and Belli stated in their summary.

Right-leaning news sources’ tweets “get stronger algorithmic amplification on Twitter than left-leaning news outlets,” according to the duo.

In the United States, Fox News and the New York Post received greater Twitter amplification than other outlets.

In the United States, tweets from Republican senators and House members were highlighted more than those from Democratic equivalents, as was the case in most countries. Conservative politicians’ tweets were amplified more than those of other parties in the United Kingdom.

The study makes no attempt to investigate why the platform advantages one political party over the other.

“As it is a product of the interactions between people and the platform, determining why these observed patterns exist is a substantially more challenging topic to answer,” Chowdhury and Belli said.

The next move, according to them, will be handled by Twitter’s ML Ethics, Transparency, and Accountability (META) team, which will try to. This is a condensed version of the information.