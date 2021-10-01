Despite claiming she hadn’t seen Brian Laundrie, his sister was at the campground with his family.

Brian Laundrie’s sister, Cassie Laundrie, may have seen her brother in the days following his return to Florida without Gabby Petito, contrary to her previous statements.

Last month, Cassie Laundrie told ABC News that she hadn’t spoken to her brother since his return to the family home on September 1. However, her attorney’s comments on Friday may suggest otherwise.

On Friday, NewsNation Now reporter Brian Entin questioned Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino if Cassie had paid the family a visit while they were camping in Fort De Soto Park from September 6 to 8.

According to Entin, Bertolino replied, “To my knowledge, Cassie went for a day.”

Bertolino was also asked by Entin if Cassie was at the campground with her brother. He replied with the word “idk,” which means “I don’t know.”

Cassie was probed about her interaction with Brian during her ABC News interview.

She explained, “I haven’t been able to talk to him.” “I wish I could converse with him.”

The FBI is still looking for Laundrie, who was last seen on September 17 when he told his parents he was going to a nearby nature reserve.

Nichole Schmidt, Petito’s mother, reported her son missing to the Suffolk County Police Department in New York on September 11 after not hearing from him for many days. Officials determined on September 21 that a body discovered two days earlier near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming was Petito’s, and that her death was homicide, according to an initial coroner’s report.