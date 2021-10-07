Despite China’s warning that talks may harm the French-Taiwanese relationship, France and Taiwan meet.

According to the Associated Press, a delegation of French senators landed in Taiwan on Wednesday for a five-day visit, despite China’s warning that the trip would harm its relationship with France.

China attempted to dissuade the senators from going ahead with the trip. At a news conference on September 30, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying stated that Beijing opposes connections between France and Taiwan.

“China vehemently opposes any and all sorts of formal interaction and exchanges between certain French congressmen and Taiwanese authorities,” Hua added.

According to the Associated Press, China’s embassy in France warned that talks between France and Taiwan would harm not only China’s basic interests and impair Chinese-French relations, but also France’s “reputation and interests.”

The embassy also urged the French delegation to “consider their visit” and reaffirmed the one-China principle, under which China asserts sovereignty over Taiwan.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The senators arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday, following a major Chinese show of force near the self-ruled island, which included fighter jets.

Senator Alain Richard will lead the delegation to meetings with President Tsai Ing-wen, Taiwanese economic and health leaders, as well as the Mainland Affairs Council. According to Taiwan’s semi-official Central News Agency, Richard, a former French defense minister, visited Taiwan in 2015 and 2018. He also heads the Taiwan Friendship group in the French Senate.

According to Mathieu Duchatel, director of the Asia Program at the Institut Montaigne in Paris, the visit is part of normal and regular parliamentary interactions between France and Taiwan that have not been politicized in the past.

China considers Taiwan, which is self-ruled, to be its own territory and opposes any international interaction with the island, such as foreign government representatives visiting the island. Taiwan’s surviving diplomatic partners have likewise been relentlessly poached.

From Friday to Monday, China flew fighter jets 149 times near Taiwan in its most recent display of sustained military intimidation. The flights were deemed dangerous and destabilizing by the White House, while China responded by accusing the US of provocation by providing weaponry to Taiwan and sending ships through the Taiwan Strait.

The situation "is the most terrible in the 40 years since I enlisted," Taiwanese Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng told MPs on Wednesday. Chiu was fielding questions while the legislature deliberated whether or not to approve the bill.