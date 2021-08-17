Despite Biden’s remarks, former Afghan ambassador to the United States said “forces were willing to fight.”

President Joe Biden’s claims that the Taliban’s quick takeover of Afghanistan was due to Afghan forces’ refusal to fight are being challenged by Roya Rahmani, Afghanistan’s first female ambassador to the United States.

Biden, speaking to the nation for the first time about the United States’ premature withdrawal from Afghanistan, blamed Afghan authorities for surrendering as the Taliban took control.

In his remarks on Monday afternoon, Biden added, “The reality is: This unfolded more swiftly than we had anticipated.” “So, what happened?” says the narrator. Political leaders in Afghanistan have given up and departed the country. Afghan military forces disintegrated, often without even attempting to fight.”

“American troops cannot and should not be fighting and dying in a war that Afghan forces are unwilling to fight for themselves,” he added, defending his decision to pull US troops out of Afghanistan.

While Afghan President Ashraf Ghani hurriedly departed the nation as the Taliban drew in on Kabul over the weekend, Rahmani contended that his actions did not reflect the views of the Afghan people, who she claimed did not want to hand up the country to the Taliban.

“I understand that if [Biden] says that, a lot of people will agree with him. Yes, why should Americans fight for something that Afghans do not want? On Tuesday, Rahmani told CNN, “It’s a logical thing to say.” “However, in all honesty, I must admit that the Afghan forces were eager to fight.”

She continued, “Afghan people did not want this to be their fate and destination.” “What the leadership did, on the other hand, is a different question.”

The events at Kabul’s international airport were “disappointing,” Rahmani said, adding that she couldn’t understand why the US couldn’t “get it together” as they attempted to remove the remaining diplomatic workers from Afghanistan.

Thousands of people flooded the tarmac in Afghanistan on Monday morning, hanging off US military jets in a desperate attempt to exit the nation, according to footage from the country. Many have criticized the administration for not being better prepared for a Taliban takeover as a result of the last-minute scramble.

Despite the current disarray, Rahmani expressed concern about what will happen to Afghanistan’s people once the withdrawal is over.

