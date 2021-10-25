Despite Biden’s Clean Energy Agenda, coal now accounts for 22% of the US power grid.

Since taking office in January, President Joe Biden’s climate change program has been front and center. However, as Obama prepares to travel abroad for a major climate change conference in the coming weeks, new statistics released Monday revealed that coal use in the United States may be increasing.

The share of the US power grid that relies on coal has increased into 2021, according to the Department of Energy. According to the report, coal will account for 22% of US energy consumption by the end of the year, up 4% from 2020 and the first year-over-year gain since 2014.

The surge in coal use, according to the EPA, is due to rising natural gas prices. However, it estimated that coal use would decline by up to 5% by 2022 as additional production units close and natural gas costs fall.

The Energy Department provided its weekly update on natural gas production in the United States on Oct. 13, showing that liquid natural gas (LNG) supplies increased modestly, but warned that LNG exports were surpassing domestic production, resulting in decreased stockpiles for domestic usage.

President Biden has announced a number of steps to get the United States closer to renewable and clean energy technology since taking office. Climate resilience in physical infrastructure, as well as new financial incentives for utility firms to migrate away from fossil fuels, are included in his Democratic Party’s multibillion-dollar infrastructure proposals.

The bill has been stalled in Congress due to deadlock. Members of Biden’s own party, including Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and a group of House Democrats from fossil-fuel-dependent states, have spoken out against the climate change provisions in the proposals that could affect their states.

It was recently reported that aspects of their climate proposals may be removed from the wider $3.5 trillion social spending measure in order to get support from party moderates and reduce the bill’s cost.

In the international arena, the Biden administration has reasserted the United States’ role as a global leader in the battle against climate change by rejoining the Paris Climate Accords, which were abandoned by former President Donald Trump. The president also declared last month at the United Nations General Assembly that the United States will pledge $100 billion to countries most affected by global warming.

Biden is scheduled to attend the United Nations Conference on Climate Change. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.