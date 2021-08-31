Despite Biden’s blinkered denial, Donald Trump insists Biden gave the Taliban a “kill list.”

Former Republican President Donald Trump has claimed that Democratic President Joe Biden’s government has handed down a “death sentence” by providing the Taliban with a list of all Americans and U.S. allies still in Afghanistan.

“Providing the Afghans a list of all Americans who are already getting treated very well, with the people when I’m dealing with them very well, but who are enemies, giving them a list of all Americans. “At the very least, that would be terrible, but it might be a death sentence,” Trump remarked in an interview with OAN on Monday night.

On Sunday, however, Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that Taliban soldiers had not been given such a list. According to Blinken, the US only transmitted the names of people who lacked the essential credentials or documentation to allow them pass through security checkpoints.

“The notion that we’ve done anything to jeopardize folks we’re attempting to assist in leaving the nation is simply false. On NBC’s Meet the Press, Blinken said, “The suggestion that we provided lists of Americans or others with the Taliban is simply incorrect.”

According to a Politico report published last week, the US military and diplomatic coordination team at Kabul airport had provided a complete list of American residents, green card holders, and Afghan allies who the US wished to evacuate from the country.

Several officials reacted angrily to the move.

