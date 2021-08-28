Despite being “hidden away,” this French-inspired bakery “keeps you going back again and again.”

Locals rave about a bakery that serves cakes and tarts that are so good they keep coming back for more.

Wavertree says it’s “definitely worth stepping out to” Artisane, which was suggested on our sister site 2chill.

It’s run by the same business that owns The French Corner, and chances are you’ve had one of their sandwiches before because they’re sold all throughout Liverpool.

“A friend mentioned this French-inspired bakery, and I was curious to see what it was like,” Laura Brown explained.

“Their baguettes are great, but it’s the pastries and tarts that keep you coming back for more.

“The lemon tart is zesty and delicious, and the vanilla pieces are beautiful.

“It’s a hidden gem that many people are unaware of outside of the city, but it’s well worth the trip out to find.”

The award-winning venue is located on Woolton Road and is the ideal place to eat breakfast in the sun.

Others have commented that a trip to Artisane isn’t complete without you have their sausage rolls or pain au chocolat, in addition to Laura’s recommendation.

They also sell multi-colored macarons, which have become a huge hit with the company’s ten thousand Instagram followers.

Aside from the aroma of freshly made bread and pastries, the bakery’s décor pays homage to traditional French patisseries.

Artisane Bakery is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., but closed on Sundays.