Despite Austin’s cancellation of the Veterans Day Parade, Texas will host a football game for 90,000 fans.

Despite the postponement of the Austin Veterans Day Parade due to COVID-19, the college football game between the Texas Longhorns and the Kansas Jayhawks will still be held in the center of the city on November 13, with an estimated attendance of 90,000 people.

The Texas Longhorns will face the Kansas Jayhawks at DKR Texas Memorial Stadium on November 13. According to the Texas Box Office, the stadium holds 100,119 people, making it the sixth-biggest collegiate stadium in the US and the largest in the southwest.

The Austin Center for Events (ACE) sent a statement to The Washington Newsday explaining why the university is allowed to hold events on campus yet a veterans’ march is canceled entirely.

The Austin Center for Events stated, “Events held on The University of Texas campus are under state control and are not permitted by the Austin Center for Events.” It falls under the authority of Chapter 4-20 of the Extraordinary Events Ordinance, which allows for special events.

“Events and locations that do not get an ACE permit or are excluded from the Ordinance are not subject to the same requirements,” according to the announcement. “Exempted venues include Austin FC and several Circuit of Americas events, for example.” A privately owned facility with a permanent usage (rather than a temporary set-up, such as for a special event) is likewise exempt from these requirements.” Despite the fact that the NCAA-sanctioned college football game will go on as scheduled, the Austin Veterans Day Parade has been canceled.

People initially assumed Steve Adler was to blame for the cancellation of the Veterans Day procession, but government authorities in Austin verified to The Washington Newsday that Adler was not to blame. The Austin Veterans Parade Foundation echoed this information as well.

“We were unable to do so because the march was expected to attract 30,000 people.” The foundation declared on its website that “we are hopeful that the restrictions on public gatherings will be restored in 2022.”

Governor Greg Abbott stepped in on November 9 and said on Twitter that the foundation could hold a rally on the south steps of the Texas State Capitol.

“The overreaching COVID-19 standards imposed by the City of Austin have created an. This is a condensed version of the information.