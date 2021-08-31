Despite Andrew Cuomo’s resignation, New York taxpayers will foot the bill for his legal fees.

Despite his resignation, New York taxpayers will foot the bill for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s legal bills, as persons sued for their actions while working for the state are often defended using state funds.

According to an Associated Press assessment of the available contracts, the state has already agreed to pay up to $9.5 million to the lawyers who represented and investigated the former governor and his administration.

If a judge finds Cuomo guilty, he might face personal accountability since as governor, he approved a legislation requiring public employees who conduct sexual harassment on the job to compensate the state for any settlements paid out as a result of their actions.

Andrew Celli, a former civil rights bureau chief for then-Attorney General Eliot Spitzer, said, “Whatever he does in his next life, he needs to be able to pay those lawyers and direct them, and it’s going to be expensive and time-consuming.”

The $9.5 million includes up to $5 million in bills for lawyers who have represented Cuomo’s office, up to $3.5 million in bills for lawyers hired by the state attorney general to investigate sexual harassment allegations against the Democrat, and at least $1 million in bills for lawyers hired by the legislature as part of the investigation. It does not include Cuomo’s private attorney, Rita Glavin, whose legal fees are paid by his campaign committee.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, Cuomo’s successor, has the authority to decide whether the state would continue to pay lawyers to defend Cuomo and his administration in the future.

Cuomo, a Democrat, and his administration might face civil lawsuits from women who claim he sexually harassed them. A groping claim is being investigated by the Albany sheriff. Cuomo’s employment of state staff to assist him with a book he wrote is being investigated by the state attorney general. His administration’s handling of nursing facility fatality data is being investigated by federal authorities. He’s also under investigation by the state ethics committee.

Hochul’s spokesperson, Haley Viccaro, said, “We will be analyzing all legal arrangements and making appropriate choices on the necessity for legal assistance and whether to continue any contracts.”

