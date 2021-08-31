Despite an increase in COVID, the number of Americans planning to vacation in the next six months is increasing.

As the COVID-19 Delta variant spreads, consumer confidence in the United States dipped to a six-month low in August, according to the latest Conference Board survey, but that hasn’t prevented Americans from taking vacations.

In August, plans to buy a home, a car, or big appliances slowed dramatically, and the total score is 19 points lower than it was before the outbreak. The number of people planning a trip in the next six months, on the other hand, has continued to rise, according to the Associated Press.

The consumer confidence index dropped in August, indicating a breakdown in current conditions and components. According to the University of Michigan’s consumer mood index, the levels announced Tuesday are the lowest since 2011.

The Delta form, which is more contagious and lethal, is rising in tandem with the drop, implying that the spread has skewed perceptions of the economy’s strength, inflation, and job prospects in the coming months.

“While the revival of COVID-19 and inflation fears have reduced confidence, it is too early to infer that this decline will result in consumers considerably reducing their spending in the months ahead,” said Lynn Franco, the Conference Board’s senior director of economic indicators.

The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index fell to 113.8 in August, down from a revised 125.1 in July, according to a survey released Tuesday. It was the index’s lowest value since February, when it was 95.2.

The July index was lowered down from an initial reading of 129.1, which came after a reading of 128.9 in June, the highest score since before the epidemic hit in February 2020.

Fears over the recurrence of COVID cases, as well as concerns about rising gas and food prices, according to the Conference Board, contributed to the dip.

The drop in the Conference Board’s monthly consumer confidence index comes after a dramatic drop in the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment survey reading on Friday.

Consumer mood is deteriorating at a time when consumer spending is slowing after a period of rapid growth in the first half of the year, according to Kathy Bostjancic, chief U.S. financial economist for Oxford Economics.

