Despite an increase in COVID in Mississippi, Governor Tate Reeves said there will be no mandates or lockdowns.

Despite extending the State of Emergency Order for another 30 days, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said there will be no mask regulations or lockdowns.

“This extension will ease the process of marshalling additional resources for our response,” Reeves said in a Twitter thread, adding that it will “allow our system of care to continue to transfer patients to hospitals where treatment is available, ensure expanded access to telemedicine, and keep options open for use of the great men and women of the MS National Guard.”

There will be no mandatory lockdowns or statewide mandates. (3/4)

He then assured Mississippi people that nothing will be restricted or mandated as a result of the process.

“I did not make this choice without careful consideration of all aspects, but given the ever-changing climate we now face, I am persuaded that this move is the right road forward,” he wrote. “God bless Mississippi and stay safe!”

On Thursday, the state reported 4,412 new cases and 20 deaths, the greatest number of cases documented in a single day since the pandemic began.

According to data provided by the Washington Post, Mississippi has seen a 54 percent increase in COVID-19 cases in the last week, averaging over 2,700 new cases each day.

Governor Reeves informed WLOX that masks will not be required in schools.

“The fact is that they have an opportunity to recognize how terrible the cases are, how many vaccinated students and personnel they have in their school, and they can make that decision on a local level,” Reeves said.

Reeves recently indicated that he thought the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommendation to require masks in all indoor institutions was “silly” and “foolish.”

In a speech broadcast on WLBT, he remarked, “It is destructive.” “It smells like political panic, so they’re trying to appear in command. It doesn’t have anything… “It has nothing to do with reasonable science,” I explain again.

According to Reeves, the primary purpose of prolonging the emergency order is to ensure that resources are accessible for Mississippi’s hospitals.

More than 1,500 individuals have been admitted to hospitals in the state, according to the Washington Post. This is a condensed version of the information.