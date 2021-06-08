Despite an increase in coronavirus cases, Hancock promises that ‘one day soon freedom will return.’

It’s too early to say whether England’s remaining coronavirus restrictions will be relaxed on June 21, Matt Hancock said MPs, as case rates surged in more areas of the country than they had been since early January.

With the newest evidence revealing immunizations are protecting people against the Delta variant initially detected in India, the Health Secretary expressed confidence that “one day soon freedom would return.”

However, he stated that a decision on advancing to Step 4 of the road map would be postponed as long as possible, with a final statement scheduled for Monday, a week before any changes may take effect.

There was “nothing in the statistics” that suggested a delay was required, according to Downing Street.

Mr Hancock stated that over-25s in England will be offered vaccinations beginning Tuesday, citing the Delta variant as having “intensified the race between the virus and our immunization effort.”

The variety is expected to be 40% more transmissible than the Alpha version, which was originally discovered in Kent and spread across the UK during the winter peak.

However, he said that the vaccination was shattering the formerly “rock solid” correlation between infections and hospitalizations.

As of June 3, 464 of the 12,383 Delta variant cases have presented at an emergency room, with 126 persons being admitted to the hospital.

Mr Hancock stated that 83 of those hospitalized were unvaccinated, 28 had had one dose, and three had received both doses of the vaccination.

“The vaccines are working; we just have to keep coming forward to get them,” the Health Secretary stated. “This includes, of course, the second vaccine, which we know provides stronger protection against the Delta variant.”

Cases of the Delta type have been reported in nearly every section of north-west England, London, and Scotland.

