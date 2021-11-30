Despite an amnesty offer, the Taliban killed and kidnapped over 100 ex-police and intelligence officers, according to a report.

According to a Human Rights Watch report released on Tuesday, Taliban insurgents have killed and kidnapped over 100 former police and intelligence officers since gaining power in Afghanistan.

Despite promising safety and a new government of amnesty, Taliban militants have utilized government job records to retaliate against the armed forces, according to the study. Former government employees, including members of the military forces, have been assured that they have nothing to fear from the Taliban leadership.

Former army officers, on the other hand, claim that they were instructed to relinquish their weapons and handed a letter verifying their surrender and guaranteeing their safety in exchange. Despite this assurance, Taliban soldiers continued to hunt down those who had surrendered and had received letters ensuring their protection, according to the report. The Taliban also compiled a list of people they wanted to punish for “unforgivable” conduct.

“The pattern of executions has seeded panic throughout Afghanistan,” Human Rights Watch said in the study, “since no one affiliated with the old regime can feel safe that they have evaded the danger of retaliation.”

Taliban forces have also targeted citizens in eastern Nangarhar province who they accuse of supporting the Islamic State, according to the report.

Between August 15 and October 31, Human Rights Watch documented the killings or enforced “disappearances” of 47 former armed forces personnel, as well as at least another 53 killings or disappearances.

The study concentrated on the provinces of Ghazni, Kandahar, Kunduz, and Helmand. The examples, however, “mirror a broader pattern of abuses” identified in other regions, according to the report.

On August 15, the Taliban rushed into Kabul, the capital, as the internationally supported government crumbled. Kabul’s fall culminated a breathtakingly quick takeover by militants, who had gained control of a number of cities as US forces and allies departed from Afghanistan after nearly two decades of conflict. Since then, the Taliban have struggled to deal with the country’s economic collapse as well as an increasingly violent insurgency led by the Islamic State.

In a public address on Saturday, Taliban Prime Minister Mohammed Hassan Akhund denied that any retaliation was taking place.

When the Taliban took control of the country, “They announced universal amnesty. Is there any evidence of this? “He’s the one. This is a condensed version of the information.