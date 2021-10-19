Despite Airbnb fears, a new hotel near Anfield Stadium has been allowed.

After finally giving the proposal the go light this afternoon, councillors approved the construction of a new hotel near Anfield Stadium.

The planning committee of Liverpool City Council approved proposals for a new hotel about 500 meters from the ground.

A building on Oakfield, a small side street, will be turned into a 27-bed hotel, albeit it will be accessible via the busier Oakfield Road.

It would be able to accommodate up to 54 people and would have a parking lot in the back.

The plans were first examined by councillors earlier this year, but were postponed when a number of committee members requested additional engagement with local people.

After an increase in the number of AirBnB-style lettings in the region, neighbors expressed worry about the hotel’s policy on a variety of topics.

A number of councillors at today’s meeting, including John Prince and Billy Marrat, spoke briefly about how glad they were that the applicant had gone above and beyond to assuage councillors’ and neighbors’ concerns.

The plans “would put back into productive use a big neglected and underutilized property in a prominent position,” according to the planning officer’s assessment.

“Despite a number of objections from ward councillors and nearby neighbors, the proposal would provide adequate levels of amenity for future residents without having an undue influence on neighboring residents’ residential amenity,” it stated.

“While residents of Oakfield are concerned that the C1 [hotel]use is inappropriate in a peaceful residential area, the hotel would be geared toward the more dynamic Oakfield Road, which has a variety of uses,” says the report.

The blueprints were unanimously approved by the committee, indicating that construction can now begin.