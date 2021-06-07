Despite a surge in hotspots, most English hospitals have no Covid admissions.

According to new study, the majority of large hospital trusts in England still have no Covid-19 admissions on average, although a few institutions near viral hotspots have experienced a small increase in numbers.

It comes as doctors warn that the Covid-19 type, often known as the Delta variety and originating in India, may increase the risk of hospitalization.

In the last week, 278 people with the Indian strain visited A&Es in England, with 94 of them being admitted to hospital overnight, according to Public Health England (PHE).

This is down from 201 visits to A&E the week before.