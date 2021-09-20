Despite a submarine deal in which Britain is a minor partner, France and the United Kingdom are maintaining good relations.

Despite being a minor player in a submarine agreement that also involves the United States and Australia, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson thinks that France and the United Kingdom have good relations.

Paris has expressed its displeasure with Australia’s decision to strike a submarine pact with the United States rather than pursue a deal with France.

However, France has not summoned its ambassador from the United Kingdom, and Johnson maintains that the two countries’ relationship is still “inevitable.”

“Our affection for France is unbreakable,” Johnson told reporters accompanying him to the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

“AUKUS is not intended to be a zero-sum game, nor is it intended to be exclusive. It’s not something anyone should be concerned about, especially our French friends.”

As the deal roils relations between France and major allies, a meeting between French Defense Minister Florence Parly and her British counterpart, Ben Wallace, has been postponed.

The two were supposed to meet and speak at a Franco-British Council meeting this week. The meeting had been “postponed to a later date,” according to Peter Ricketts, the council’s co-chairman, who told The Guardian on Monday.

The submarine deal, which was unveiled last week, will see Australia abandon a contract to buy diesel-electric French submarines and instead buy nuclear-powered submarines from the United States.

The United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom say the agreement strengthens their commitment to the Indo-Pacific area, and it’s widely perceived as an attempt to resist an assertive China.

The accord appears to have caught the French administration off guard.

It was a “stab in the back,” according to French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, and France recalled its diplomats from Washington and Canberra, a highly unusual step among friends.

France, on the other hand, did not recall its representative to London. Britain, the third member in the “AUKUS” arrangement, is a “junior partner” and a vassal of the United States, according to French Europe Minister Clement Beaune.

Despite the diplomatic upheaval, Johnson described the UK-France relationship as “quite amicable.”

Officials from the United Kingdom and France have emphasized their tight military relations, citing joint operations in Mali and Estonia as examples.

“All bilateral ties go through periods of tension,” Foreign Office Minister James Cleverly remarked on Monday.

