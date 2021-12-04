Despite a rebound, the months ahead are ‘critical’ for city center restaurants.

According to recent data from the Liverpool BID firm, spending in city centre restaurants is now nearly double what it was pre-pandemic.

Data shows that restaurant expenditure in the L1, L2, and L3 postcode areas increased by £43 million in July, August, and September compared to April to June.

The £112 million spent in city centre eateries over the three-month period is a significant increase over pre-pandemic levels in the same area.

For the holidays, cars will be prohibited from driving on main city roads.

Despite the ongoing challenges of the epidemic, £64 million was spent in city centre restaurants from January to March 2020, nearly double current spending levels.

According to the Liverpool BID Company, more than £536 million was spent in Liverpool city centre over the last three months, which is £87 million more than the previous quarter.

Restaurants and evening hospitality are two of the city’s most revived sectors, with recent data indicating that they are on the mend.

This comes after the epidemic compelled the vast majority of restaurants in the city center to close for extended periods of time and enforce social distancing restrictions on several occasions.

In other areas, leisure and entertainment witnessed a 13 percent increase in spending in the city center compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Despite the increase in hospitality spending, the local sector remains cautious.

Many firms are still experiencing supply chain challenges, and the last three months of the year account for nearly half of many enterprises’ yearly revenue – something that would be severely harmed if any prospective social distancing measures arose as a result of the Omicron variation.

There are obvious evidence, according to BID CEO Bill Addy, that Liverpool’s revival is being sustained following the lifting of limitations.

“We’ve known that Liverpool’s recovery has been sustained whenever limitations have been removed, and these data show that,” he said. Liverpool benefits from a solid offer in terms of culture and commerce, making it appealing to both business and visitors.

“[October, November, and December] are crucial months for retail, hospitality, and leisure,” concludes the summary.