Despite a rape lawsuit, Prince Andrew could receive a medal from Queen Elizabeth II.

Even though a rape lawsuit still hangs over him, Prince Andrew could be one of the royals to get a medal from Queen Elizabeth II next year.

Hundreds of thousands of medals will be awarded to emergency service professionals and members of the military forces when the queen marks her 70th year on the throne in 2022.

The royal family will also get medals, and if previous jubilees are any indication, Prince Andrew will be among them.

Despite having stepped back from public life, a royal insider told This website that the final list has not yet been agreed upon, and that Andrew may be on it.

“Family members receive the medal for commemoration, not for service,” they explained. If history repeats itself, he will receive one.”

Despite their decision to leave royal duties and their criticisms on the royal family during an Oprah Winfrey interview in March, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would agree.

“Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is a magnificent occasion to recognise the commitment and service of individuals who, like the Queen, relentlessly serve our country,” UK Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said when the medal’s details were released on Saturday.

“We are honoured to have such dedicated and professional public servants who keep us secure, from the warriors serving overseas to the emergency service personnel at home who rush towards danger when others would flee.”

Despite the cloud of Epstein charges, recipients now face the possibility of Prince Andrew being included in the accolade.

Andrew has medals for the queen’s silver, golden, and diamond jubilees, while Harry has gold and diamond jubilee medals.

The medals are not equivalent to a title or knighthood, but they are worn similarly to a military service medal.

The system has been chastised in the past for honoring royals who had little or no combat experience as war heroes.

In 2017, The Sun criticized Prince Edward, the queen’s fourth child, for wearing seven medals despite having dropped out of Royal Marines training after four months.

Three for Elizabeth’s silver, golden, and diamond jubilees were among them, albeit the media dubbed his medals the “Dolittle Award” and the “Bare-Faced.” This is a condensed version of the information.