Despite a national decline, COVID-19 cases are increasing in these five states.

Even as new infections fall across the United States, certain states continue to witness an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, and Pennsylvania all reported a 10% rise in new COVID-19 infections in the preceding week compared to the previous week.

COVID-19 instances, on the other hand, have decreased or remained stable in 45 states in the United States over the last week, according to statistics from Johns Hopkins University.

In Michigan, hospitals are still dealing with an avalanche of COVID-19 cases. Patients are forced to wait more than six hours for admission due to a shortage of beds.

Dr. Rob Davidson, an emergency room physician, told CNN, “I had just done a couple of shifts in a row when I had six, seven individuals sitting in the emergency department, waiting for beds at other hospitals that didn’t exist.”

According to a state investigation, Michigan health officials reported more than 375 instances of COVID-19 among children less than 12 on each day last week.

According to a New York Times investigation, Michigan has documented 1,186,800 COVID-19 cases and 22,683 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

New COVID-related legislation has been introduced in Colorado.

According to data from the state’s public health department, 19 illnesses have increased among children aged 12 to 17. The percentage of people who are optimistic has also increased to 7.22 percent.

According to The Denver Post, state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy remarked in a news briefing, “It is troubling to me that we have observed a surge in this percent positivity figure in the last week or two.”

Since the outbreak began, Colorado has reported 692,561 illnesses and 7,915 fatalities.

Minnesota health officials reported 3,661 new coronavirus infections on Friday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 735,646. According to the Star Tribune, the state reportedly confirmed 20 new deaths, bringing the total death toll to 8,295.

Pennsylvania reported 3,576 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of infections to 1,469,847. According to a weekly report, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of almost 29,000 people in the state.

Health officials in Montana reported 1,315 additional cases on Friday, increasing the total number of infections in the state to 158,680. At least nine more deaths were recorded on Saturday, bringing the total death toll in COVID-19 to 2,079 people.

COVID has a new look.

Over the last week, 19 cases have slowly decreased across the country, with the average daily infection rate decreasing below 100,000 on Thursday. It was also the first time I had done so on a daily basis. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.