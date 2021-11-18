Despite a majority of the country saying no, the GOP still wants Trump to run in 2024, according to a poll.

While Donald Trump has yet to formally announce if he plans to run for president in 2024, if he does, his odds of winning are likely to be limited. According to a study issued this week by Marquette University Law School, 71% of respondents do not want him to run for president.

Only 28% of adults polled in the United States supported Trump running for president. However, a majority of Republicans favored the former president running for a second term, according to the poll. Sixty percent of Republicans polled said he should run, while 40% said they didn’t want to see him on the ticket. As a result, 73 percent of independents who answered to the poll said he shouldn’t run, while 26 percent said they wanted Trump on the ticket.

The former president maintains that he lost the 2020 election due to fraud, despite the fact that his charges have been debunked. Trump continues to refer to himself as President Donald J. Trump rather than former President Trump in statements posted on his Save America website.

Trump has hinted at a bid for president in recent months. In late June, he informed FOX News anchor Sean Hannity that he’d made up his mind about running for president, stating that “it’s not because I want to,” but that “the country needs it.” When questioned by media, Trump has used a technique of dropping hints about a possible presidential run in 2024.

In May, Trump told conservative talk station host Joe Pags, “Everybody wants me to do it, the surveys all say I have to do it.” “I’m not sure when I’ll be able to say it, but it’s something I’m seriously considering.” Others familiar with Trump’s team believe the hints are just that, and that the former president would rather serve as a Republican influencer while focusing on his impending Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) social media and streaming endeavor.

Anthony Scaramucci, Trump’s former White House communications director, turned against the former president in 2019 after calling some of Trump’s comments “racist and insensitive.” This is a condensed version of the information.