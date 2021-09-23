Despite a historic spike in inflation, the Bank of England is expected to maintain its tight monetary policy.

The Bank of England will meet on Thursday to decide on interest rates, as it faces increased pressure to keep rising prices under control after the largest inflation increase in at least 24 years.

The current Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision comes on the heels of the largest increase in inflation on record, from 2% in July to 3.2 percent in August, and amid skyrocketing gasoline prices.

With the Consumer Price Index (CPI) already at a nine-year high, some analysts predict that inflation may hit 4.4 percent or higher by the end of the year.

As the economy recovers from the epidemic, the employment market in the United Kingdom is heating up, with latest estimates suggesting that worker numbers have returned to pre-Covid levels and vacancies have risen to more than one million.

Another troubling symptom of inflation is that energy prices have begun to rise for consumers and businesses as wholesale gas costs rise, putting industry and other sectors in a state of crisis.

Despite these increased pressures, the Bank is anticipated to keep rates unchanged at 0.1 percent on Thursday, sticking to its position that above-target inflation is merely temporary.

It will also want to avoid taking any actions that could destabilize the economic recovery, especially if growth slows and the supply chain issue wreaks havoc across a variety of industries.

In July, the economy grew by only 0.1 percent, a dramatic drop from June’s 1 percent.

“There is virtually no doubt that the Bank rate will be kept on hold at 0.10 percent once more, the same level it has been fixed at since 19 March 2020,” said Investec analyst Sandra Horsfield.

“The picture for GDP (gross domestic product) growth is less encouraging,” she added, despite the significant resurgence in UK jobs.

To reach the Bank’s most recent third-quarter growth predictions, GDP would have to increase by 2% in both August and September, which Ms Horsfield considers “rather optimistic.”

After Michael Saunders voted to trim the Bank’s £895 billion quantitative easing (QE) program by £45 billion in August, there may be greater support among MPC policymakers to reduce it.

Governor Andrew Bailey recently stated that policymakers are evenly divided.