Despite a decrease in commuting, car dependency has reached a 15-year high.

In an annual RAC study of motorists, more than four out of five (82%) indicated they would struggle if they didn’t have access to a car.

This is the highest percentage since 2006, up from 79 percent last year and 74 percent this year.

When it comes to visiting friends and family, 68 percent of people who commute by automobile say the distance is too much to walk or cycle.

57 percent said driving is faster than alternative options, and 53 percent said public transportation is not an option.

Drivers in rural areas are more likely than those in towns and cities to be car-dependent (87 percent) (77 percent ).

The majority of people, according to the study of 2,652 UK motorists, will not return to a five-day-a-week journey.

Only 32% of respondents stated they would drive to work every working day in the future, down from 49% prior to the virus outbreak.

The average number of commuting days projected was three.

Meanwhile, drivers’ skepticism of public transportation appears to be sharpening.

Even if train and bus services improved, fewer than half (46%) indicated they would use their automobile less, down from 59 percent three years earlier.

As a direct result of the pandemic, 45 percent stated they intend to use public transportation less in the future.

“Many drivers clearly expect hybrid working to become the norm,” said RAC data insight spokesman Rod Dennis. “This could have a major influence on the overall amount of vehicles on the roads during the week.”

“It’s also evident how essential cars are to so many individuals, a bond that appears to have grown stronger as a result of Covid-19.”

“A higher percentage of drivers than ever claim they wouldn’t be able to live without one.”

“In many circumstances, the car is the only viable alternative for the types of distances people travel, whether it’s to the local store a few miles away or to meet friends and family on the other side of the nation.”

"If policymakers' struggle in getting drivers out of their automobiles before the outbreak was analogous to walking up a.