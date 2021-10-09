Despite a court order, Philadelphia refuses to remove the box that encases the Columbus statue.

Despite a court ruling, Philadelphia refuses to remove the plywood box that encases the statue of Christopher Columbus in the city’s Marconi Plaza.

According to local news station WPVI-TV, the city is appealing a judgment by Judge Paula Patrick of the Court of Common Pleas to remove the box immediately. To prevent vandalism, the statue is hidden under the box.

In the “interest of safety and preservation upon removal of the plywood framework,” Judge Patrick further ordered that the monument be encircled by a clear plan.

According to the news site, a city official stated that Philadelphia will not remove the plywood box and that the city intends to appeal the court’s judgment.

Acting Communications Director Kevin Lessard stated, “We cannot, and have no intention of, removing the box at this time.” “We continue to feel that keeping the monument in its box is in the best interests and public safety of all Philadelphians.” According to WPVI, some residents of the community believe the statue of Colombus signifies oppression, while others believe it is an important emblem of Italian-American tradition.

Judge Patrick ruled in August that the Columbus statue may remain in Marconi Plaza. The court overturned decisions to remove the statue made by the city’s Board of License and Inspection Review and the Philadelphia Historical Commission.

That verdict is also being appealed by the city.

“The City of Philadelphia’s desire to remove the Statue without a legal basis perplexes this Court. The City’s whole reasoning and lawsuit lacks any legal support “In an August court judgement, the judge stated.

Judge Patrick also stated at the time that the city wanted the statue down partly due to the civil upheaval that would erupt in 2020 following the police assassination of George Floyd.

The mayor’s office and the court in Philadelphia were approached for comment by Washington Newsday, but no response was received by the time of publication.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney stated in 2020 that keeping the statue on public display would jeopardize public safety. Judge Patrick, on the other hand, found that there was insufficient evidence to support those public safety concerns, and referred to previous conflicts over the statue as “isolated.” Kevin Lessard (Kevin Lessard, Kevin Lessard, Kevin Les This is a condensed version of the information.