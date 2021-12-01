Despite a coroner’s homicide ruling, police say a UNLV student’s death after a frat boxing match was “not criminal.”

Despite the coroner ruling the student’s death as a homicide, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has stated that the death of a University of Nevada Las Vegas student following a fraternity fundraiser boxing bout was “not criminal.”

The death of 20-year-old Nathan Tyler Valencia was earlier judged a homicide by the Clark County Office of Coroner/Medical Examiner, citing blunt force head trauma as the cause of death.

The “definition of murder is an act of a human killing another person,” police stated in a statement reported by CNN, but “the circumstances surrounding his death are not illegal and no charges will be made.” Although Mr. Valencia’s death was tragic, police noted that in a homicide case, detectives “look at the facts surrounding the precise occurrence that caused the person’s death and assess if there is any criminality.”

According to family attorney Nick Lasso, Nathan, a member of UNLV’s Sigma Alpha Epsilon, took part in the fraternity Kappa Sigma’s “Fight Night” on Nov. 19.

Nathan’s mother, Cynthia Valencia, told CNN’s Brianna Keilar on Monday that her son was not a boxer, which worried her when the student first told her about the event. “But he kept telling us, ‘no, this is only for those who have never boxed before,'” Cynthia explained.

Lasso further said that, despite the fact that the event had been hosted at UNLV for years, “it just appears that there were safety failures, every single step of this process,” with no paramedics or professional referees present.

After falling, Cynthia said her son waited for paramedics “for approximately 15 minutes” on the floor. Nathan died on Nov. 23, four days before his 21st birthday, after being hospitalized following the match.

UNLV President Keith Whitfield said in a statement following Nathan’s death that the young man collapsed “short after his fight” at the “off-campus event intended to generate money.” Whitfield went on to say that the university is “dedicating all available resources” to reviewing the incident and determining how off-campus activities like this can be made as safe as possible. The legal counsel for the Valencia family further stated that college students “should not be placed in a situation where they are pitted against one another for fighting.” According to the Associated Press, the Nevada Athletic Commission chairman Stephen Cloobeck said the organization will examine Nathan’s death because the charity boxing tournament was not permitted by the regulatory board. The raising of funds. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.