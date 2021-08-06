Despite a conviction for child abuse, a paedophile is permitted to work in a children’s home.

A paedophile from Liverpool was permitted to continue working at a children’s home after his supervisors learned of his conviction for child abuse.

The shocking judgment was one of hundreds of mistakes uncovered during an examination by Lambeth Council by the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA).

According to a report published by the IICSA, children in the care of the south London authority were subjected to “hard to comprehend” levels of brutality and sexual abuse and were used as “pawns in a toxic power game” between politicians.

The council has since compensated victims of abuse to the tune of more than £71 million.

The investigation concluded that the council had a “culture of coverup,” with staff and councillors failing to respond appropriately to extremely serious claims of wrongdoing, including criminal behavior, directed towards minors.

Michael John Carroll, who oversaw the Angell Road children’s home in Brixton, was one “particularly shocking example.”

He was admitted to St Edmund’s Orphanage in Bebington, Wirral, in the mid-1960s after being born into care at a mother and baby home in Blundellsands.

He was convicted of indecent assault against a youngster in his charge at St Edmund’s in 1966, when he was 18 years old.

The paedophile, who later married, relocated to Lambeth and began working at Lambeth’s Highland Road Children’s Home in March 1978, eventually becoming “officer in charge” at Angell Road in 1981.

Carroll failed to mention his conviction while applying for the job, and Lambeth Council’s check with the Department of Health revealed nothing.

Carroll and his wife, on the other hand, attempted to foster a child in the care of Croydon Council in 1985/6, who performed background checks.

Croydon officers discovered the 1966 conviction and denied Carroll’s application, stating that they would give him a month to inform his employers at Lambeth Council before publishing it publicly.

According to the IICSA report, after Carroll ultimately admitted to having a conviction for indecent assault, David Pope, then Lambeth Council’s assistant director personal services (social work), and Gerallt Wynford-Jones, senior personnel officer, conducted disciplinary proceedings.