Despite a competitor testing positive for COVID, the Miss Universe Pageant will go on as usual.

Despite increased lockdowns resulting from the omicron version, Miss Universe pageant organizers stated Monday that one of the candidates tested positive for COVID-19 after landing in Israel.

The competitor has not been identified, and it is uncertain whether she has the variation, according to the Associated Press.

Despite Israel’s closure of its borders to international passengers following the discovery of an omicron case, the Miss Universe Organization claimed that the majority of the 80 candidates have already arrived and that the show will go on as planned on December 12 under rigorous COVID measures. Eilat, Israel’s southernmost city, is hosting the event.

The competitor had been vaccinated and tested prior to departure, according to pageant organizers, but she tested positive when she arrived in Israel. She was whisked away to a government-run isolation facility right away.

Since 1952, the Miss Universe contest has been held. National dress, evening gowns, and swimwear are among the categories in which contestants compete. They also take part in timed interviews.

A vaccinated tourist returning from Malawi brought Israel’s first omicron case. The variation has already spread to Hong Kong, Australia, and other European countries, despite being first described in South Africa and Botswana.

Many people are boycotting the contest because of Israel’s treatment of Palestinians, not because of the virus.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Malaysia has announced that it will not submit a candidate, citing COVID. In addition, the government of South Africa said that it was withdrawing its support for the country’s delegate due to her involvement in the event.

The Palestinian cause is supported by both countries.

In an interview with the Associated Press earlier this month in Jerusalem, the core of the conflict, Andrea Meza, the current Miss Universe, said the pageant shouldn’t be politicized.

“Everyone with different ideas, backgrounds, and cultures come together, and you forget about politics and religion when you’re in there,” she remarked. “It’s all about embracing other women,” she says. Meza, 27, is from Mexico and was crowned in May at a COVID-delayed event in Florida, where contestants wore face masks to complement their glitzy costumes. On December 12, she will pass over the throne in Eilat.

BDS supporters see the Palestinian-led boycott, divestment, and sanctions movement as a nonviolent manner of promoting Palestinian rights. Occupation by Israel. This is a condensed version of the information.