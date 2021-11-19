Despite a collection of 5,000 photographs of child abuse, a paedophile walks free.

On his computer, a solitary paedophile had more than 5,000 indecent images of minors.

Despite admitting to downloading the massive cache of photographs and films, including hundreds showing children being raped, Christopher Atherton walked free from Liverpool Crown Court today.

When police went to Atherton’s house for a different reason and seized his computer, they discovered obscene photographs of children as young as six years old.

He amassed more than 5,000 photos and films over a six- to seven-year period, according to the court, before investigators discovered them in 2019. Earlier this year, he was detained and charged.

There were 435 Category A photographs, 538 Category B images, and 4,730 Category C images in the collection. On his computer, police discovered images of bestiality.

Atherton, who cried several times during his court appearance today, revealed to authorities that he had a pornography addiction but that the images provided him with no sexual enjoyment.

He was “disgusted and humiliated,” according to the court, that they were on his computer.

The 37-year-old has never worked, lives with his parents, and suffers from anxiety, according to Judge Gary Woodhall.

The judge noted he had “little if any social network or acquaintances” and lived an extraordinarily lonely life, owing in large part to his online activity, during his sentencing.

He refuted Atherton’s claim that the photographs provided him with little sexual enjoyment, citing the large number of images on his computer and the length of time they had been collected.

Atherton, of Lansdowne Court in St Helens, is thought to have begun downloading the heinous photographs around 2012, albeit not all of them can be dated.

Despite the vast amount of photographs discovered on his computer, the judge decided that Atherton could be rehabilitated and gave him a suspended sentence.

He did warn him, however, that any violation of his sentence’s rigorous restrictions would almost certainly result in his imprisonment.

He stated, ” “The threat you offer is regarded to be manageable in the community.

“In my opinion, the greatest way to safeguard the public is to ensure that you are rehabilitated with the support of probation.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”