Despite a ‘cashless’ sign on the door, scumbag criminals smash their way in.

Despite a big “We are cashless” label conspicuously posted on the front door, two criminals smashed their way into a city center bar.

It happened in the early hours of today at The Angus Tap and Grind on Dale Street (Thursday).

The burglars departed with the only cash they could discover – the staff tips jar – after digging around the premises for about 90 seconds.

Despite the shattered glass in the front door, the Angus claimed it would reopen at 4 p.m. today.

“It was in the early hours of the morning,” said co-owner Dan Nicolson. Two males jumped out of a car and smashed our enormous door window – which had a sticker on it that said We Are Cashless – and entered the bar.

“One can be seen on CCTV going downstairs and kicking open the staff room door, while another can be seen digging about upstairs.

“They left with our staff tips jar (the only cash on the premises) and a few other items in about 90 seconds.

“While the value of what they took isn’t exceptionally high, the trouble and cost of having to deal with the repairs is something we could do without, especially now that we’re regaining our footing following the lockdown.”

The Angus, which has been open for just over a year, also hosts intimate live music performances. The Coach House by The Angus, which debuted earlier this year on Maryland Street, is also owned by the same people.

“We were informed at 1.50am today, Thursday August 19, following claims two unknown individuals had forced access to The Angus Tap and Grind on Dale Street in Liverpool city centre,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“The males conducted a search of the premises. It’s thought that a set of keys has been stolen.

“Forensic and CCTV investigations were conducted.”

Anyone with information can contact @MerPolCC or Crimestoppers UK on 0800 555 111 and use the reference number 21000576858.