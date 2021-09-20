Despite a £92 million hit, Manchester United is on track to surpass Liverpool with a £387 million increase.

Despite disclosing the impact of COVID-19 on the club’s budget over the last 12 months, Manchester United’s salary bill has risen to within £2.5 million of Liverpool’s.

United’s fourth quarter results for the year ending June 30, 2021 showed a £92.2 million net loss, up nearly £60 million from the previous year, as the full impact of the pandemic was demonstrated, with club chief executive Ed Woodward describing it as the “most challenging” season in the club’s history.

Manchester United’s net debt declined from £474.1 million to £419.5 million, despite greater losses and a dip in commercial activity from £279 million to £232.2 million in the last 12 months, a 16.8% drop.

Despite the losses, the salary bill climbed by £36.8 million to £322.6 million for the reporting period, bringing them within £2.5 million of Liverpool’s wage cost, which is the second highest in the Premier League after Manchester City’s £325 million.

United credits the increase in their payroll cost of 13.6 percent to “contracted increases in player salaries as a result of participation in the UEFA Champions League.” Donny van de Beek and Edinson Cavani’s additional registrations were also considered.

All staff, including coaching, administrative, and part-time matchday workers, are included in Liverpool’s salary bill, as do other teams, including Manchester United. Wages and salaries, as well as social security and pension fees, are all included in the costs.

With the exception of 1,955 part-time matchday employees for 2020, Liverpool employed 880 people across the business in the 2019/2020 fiscal year, up 27 from the previous year. Manchester United, on the other hand, employs 992 people, including 3,593 matchday workers.

While United has climbed to third place in the Premier League salary bill standings during the reporting period, Liverpool’s wage bill is expected to overtake United’s when the Reds’ financials for the year ending May 2021 are released, most likely early in 2022.

Liverpool’s salary expenditure has climbed by £118 million in the last five years as a result of rising wages. “The summary has come to an end.”