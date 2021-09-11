Despite 9/11, the United States and New York City have not lost their hunger for towers.

It’s one of those calamities when everyone remembers exactly where they were at the time.

The terrorist attacks on the Globe Trade Center on September 11, 2001, shocked the world, and the political, military, and economic consequences of that horror are still felt today.

There were predictions in the United States at the time that skyscrapers would never reclaim their dominance on the American skyline, not least because people would not feel comfortable in them.

“The age of skyscrapers is over,” wrote James Howard Kunstler, the prominent author of the book Geography of Nowhere.

“We expect that no new megatowers will be built, and that existing ones will be demolished,” the remark continued.

This has turned out to be incorrect, at least in terms of skyscrapers being extinct. The One World Trade Center, which is 1,776 feet tall and was built on the site of the buildings that collapsed, killing about 3,000 people, is now the tallest skyscraper in the United States. It has a roof height of 1,360 feet (415 meters), which is the same as the World Trade Center.

That isn’t the only defiant message. The Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat, which uses a height of 442 feet (135 meters) to define a “tall” building, noted that while development of such structures declined in the 1990s, 179 were built between 2010 and 2019, compared to 138 between 2000 and 2009.

New York has hosted some of the largest. The Central Park Tower, which opened in 2020, is 1,550 feet tall (472m). The Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat estimates that 111 West 57th Street in Manhattan will reach 1,428 feet when completed this year (435m).

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, 19 structures of 400 feet (122 meters) or more have been developed in the area since the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Carol Willis, director and curator of the New York Skyscraper Museum, is quoted in the newspaper as saying about 9/11, “People would ask me ‘

Is the skyscraper on its way out? Will another skyscraper ever be built?

“However, when economic conditions are favorable, there are powerful forces at work that compel towers to rise. “They’re weeds,” says the narrator.

