Desperate Search for Missing Nairobi Man After Mysterious “Heaven’s Gate” Claim

The family of 27-year-old John Ngugi is in agony after he disappeared without a trace from his home in Dagoretti, Nairobi, following a cryptic claim about visiting a place he called “Heaven’s Gate.” His family is now desperately appealing for help in locating him.

Vanishing Act Leaves Family Heartbroken

John Ngugi’s sudden disappearance on January 10, 2026, has left his family in turmoil. The last time his mother, Wambui Ngugi, saw her son was at their home in Dagoretti, and there were no signs of a dispute or conflict. According to Wambui, John simply vanished, leaving behind an empty room and a silence that has stretched into a harrowing wait for any news.

The 27-year-old was last seen in the Kamburu area of Githunguri, Kiambu County, miles away from his home in Nairobi. His family initially thought he might return soon, as John had a history of disappearing, only to resurface with strange explanations. A week before his disappearance, John had called his sister, Mercy, claiming he was at a place he referred to as “Heaven’s Gate,” a name that now haunts the family as they search for him again.

The “Heaven’s Gate” Mystery Deepens

This is not the first time John has gone missing, but his sudden disappearance after claiming to be at “Heaven’s Gate” has raised alarm among his loved ones. His family is especially distressed by the lack of communication this time—his phone has remained silent, adding to their fears about his well-being.

“We just want to know he is safe,” Wambui pleaded, her voice filled with emotion. “If anyone has seen him, please help us.” The Ngugi family is now urging the public to come forward with any information about John’s whereabouts, hoping for a breakthrough that would end their agonizing wait.

As the search continues, John’s case has raised awareness about a growing trend of young people vanishing in Nairobi. In many such cases, families are often left to search on their own due to strained police resources, adding to the difficulty of finding missing persons in the city.

Authorities have been alerted, and the family is working closely with local police to find any leads. However, for now, the family remains in limbo, hoping for a phone call or a piece of news that would bring their son home.