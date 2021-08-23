‘Desperate’ Asylum was denied to a refugee because the government did not think he was gay.

A Liverpool-based refugee has spoken out about the difficulties of requesting asylum on the basis of sexuality.

Zac Daily, 32, applied for asylum three and a half years ago but was denied because the government “did not think” he was gay.

Zac, who was born in Abu Dhabi, claims that the authorities told him to return to the UAE and keep his sexuality hidden.

When Zac was 15 years old, he and his mother fled their abusive father and relocated to the United Kingdom.

“I knew I was gay when I was 12 years old, but I didn’t realize it was that serious until I was older,” Zac told The Washington Newsday.

“When I was 17, I glanced in the mirror and thought, oh my gosh, I’m gay.”

Zac submitted a letter to his doctor, requesting that they put him through conversion therapy to change his sexuality because he was afraid of what the future held for him as a gay man.

When Zac’s mother discovered the letter, she assaulted him, telling him he only had a year to go straight.

He ran away from his mother and became homeless, squatting in empty houses, eating in churches, and doing his laundry in McDonald’s facilities, resulting in a severe deterioration of his mental and physical health.

In 2009, Zac’s friend persuaded him to start the process of requesting asylum on the basis of his sexual orientation.

In 2019, there were 1,212 asylum applications in the UK that included sexual orientation as a factor, accounting for 3% of total asylum petitions.

However, the vast majority of these applications are turned down. Only 464 of the 464 asylum applications lodged under these criteria were granted in the same year.

Over the period of three and a half years, the Home Office discussed and denied Zac’s grant five times, leaving him unable to work and unable to maintain a nutritious diet on just £35 a week.

“It was quite difficult to persuade the government that I was gay because I was not out at the time,” he claimed.

“How was I supposed to prove I’m gay?” she wondered. “What did they expect from me?” The summary comes to a close. ”