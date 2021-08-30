DeSantis will face another legal challenge over a contentious law relating to crimes committed during protests.

After Florida’s mask mandate ban was overturned last week, Governor Ron DeSantis now faces a new legal challenge in the form of a contentious new law related to crimes committed during protests.

The rule is intended to prevent violent public rallies, but critics argue that it restricts free expression and the right to peaceful protest in an unlawful manner. One of the attorneys defending people opposed to the measure was Max Gaston of the American Civil Liberties Union of Florida.

“Their expression is stifled because they are afraid of being imprisoned for peacefully protesting,” Gaston explained. “They are frightened of being apprehended and charged with a violent crime.”

During a hearing in Tallahassee, attorneys opposing DeSantis’ law urged U.S. District Judge Mark Walker to halt enforcement of crucial provisions of the law.

According to Gaston, the rule might be used to prosecute persons who are simply in the vicinity of a violent protest or who are involved in the event but are not doing anything criminal.

He stated of the law, “It can be taken to mean a lot of things to a typical police officer on his beat.”

The NAACP Florida Conference, Dream Defenders, Black Lives Matter Alliance Broward, and other organizations have joined the case, claiming that the rule appears to be intended primarily at quelling protests by Black people and other minorities.

During the teleconference hearing, Walker did not make a decision right away. The judge stated, “I will try my best to get an order out as quickly as feasible.”

In April, DeSantis signed into law the so-called anti-riot measure. After last year’s stormy protests over police treatment of Black people, he asked the state Legislature to enact a bill toughening up the penalty for aggressive protestors.

Those protests came after the death of George Floyd, a Black man, in Minneapolis police custody last year, which sparked national outrage under the banner of the Black Lives Matter Movement.

In court documents, DeSantis’ lawyers argue that the complaint is erroneous and that the statute does not violate the Constitution’s guarantees of free speech and assembly.

