DeSantis Wants Legislative Action to Fight Vaccine Mandates and Protect Unvaccinated Workers DeSantis wants legislation to fight vaccine mandates and protect unvaccinated workers.

At a press conference in Clearwater today, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said that he would initiate a series of legal measures to challenge vaccine mandates and preserve the jobs of unvaccinated workers.

The statement takes direct aim at an Occupational Safety and Health Administration mandate expected to succeed that would require firms with more than 100 employees to implement immunization and testing requirements. It also took aim at President Joe Biden’s directive ordering federal employees and contractors to implement immunization mandates.

DeSantis stated that his administration would fight these mandates in court on behalf of the tens of thousands of workers who will be affected. He also stated that these efforts would be taken to address the freedoms of staff working in Medicaid and Medicare-funded facilities, who are also subject to the Biden administration’s mandate.

"Nobody's right to earn a living should be conditioned on having injections, mandatory injections." "We must ensure that people in Florida have the opportunity to prosper and thrive. Of course, we have a responsibility to defend these fundamental constitutional liberties, to oppose federal overreach, and to ensure that our economy can function." In addition to his suggested moves against government regulations, DeSantis wants to pass legislation that holds corporations accountable for any medical harm caused by vaccination. He also wants to enact a bill that would allow parents to recover attorney's costs if they win a case against a school district that has imposed a requirement.

Later this year, the governor plans to call a special session of the state’s Republican-controlled legislature to vote on these actions.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, Florida has enacted some of the most stringent mask laws and vaccine mandates. With a full vaccination rate of 59 percent, Florida’s immunized population is somewhat higher than the national rate of almost 56 percent. However, due to loose rules, the state’s intensive care units were among the busiest in the country during the summer rise in cases. Despite this, DeSantis stays committed to his goals.

"From the beginning, we offered perhaps the strongest COVID liability protection in the country," DeSantis added.