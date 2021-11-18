DeSantis signs a bill that restricts chants of “Lets Go Brandon” in Brandon, Florida.

On Thursday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill restricting COVID vaccine mandates across the state.

The bill was passed by a special session of the Florida Legislature on Thursday, and DeSantis chose to sign it into law in Brandon, where the crowd screamed “Let’s go Brandon” throughout the signing ceremony, according to the Associated Press.

According to the Associated Press, the shout “Let’s Go Brandon” is actually a code for “F*** Joe Biden,” which has recently gained popularity among extreme Republicans.

Despite DeSantis’ claims that the Tampa suburb was chosen only because he believed it was “a great American city,” the Associated Press reports that his campaign chose Brandon as the site of the signing ceremony to challenge President Joe Biden’s vaccine regulations.

The governor’s office stated in an emailed statement on Thursday that the new legislation will “prevent Floridians from losing their jobs due to COVID vaccine mandates and protect parents’ rights to make healthcare decisions for their children.”

Businesses that dismiss employees over vaccine demands without acknowledging their exemptions will face fines under the new rule, which also prevents educational institutions and government bodies from imposing COVID vaccine mandates.

The measure said that “employees can opt from a variety of exclusions, including but not limited to, health or religious issues; pregnancy or anticipated future pregnancy; and past recovery from COVID-19.”

The law also gives parents the right to sue schools that require pupils to wear masks and prohibits school districts from quarantining healthy students.

“I promised Floridians that we would preserve their jobs, and today we passed legislation to do just that,” DeSantis said in a statement on Thursday. “Nobody should lose their job as a result of overbearing COVID regulations, and we had a responsibility to safeguard the livelihoods of Floridians. I’m grateful to the Florida Legislature for standing with me in the fight for liberty.” Small businesses could face fines of $10,000 per employee violation under the law, while medium and large businesses could face fines of $50,000 per employee violation.

Meanwhile, instead of getting vaccinated against the virus, workers might choose for PPE or a COVID test, which would be reimbursed by the company.

DeSantis has long resisted COVID-related constraints, refusing to wear a mask or take the vaccine. This is a condensed version of the information.